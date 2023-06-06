Michael Dunlop has moved a step closer to the record for Isle of Man TT victories after winning the first Supertwins TT race.

The victory saw him move above Englishman John McGuinness into second place on the all-time winners' list.

Dunlop now has 24 TT wins, only two away from the record of 26 held by his uncle Joey Dunlop.

The Ballymoney man has also won the Supersport and Superbike races at this years TT, meaning he now has a hattrick of victories.

The 34-year old has the chance to become the most successful rider in the events history with four more races left over the rest of the week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.