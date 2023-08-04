Play Brightcove video

UTV Life presenter Pamela Ballantine is urging anyone who is called for a routine mammogram to make sure they attend the appointment.

The call comes as the broadcaster revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer just days after Christmas last year.

Speaking to friend and colleague Alison Fleming about her experience, Pamela spoke about the treatment she went through, losing her hair, and paid tribute to the medical team who looked after her.

Following months of chemotherapy, she’s had surgery and is doing well. But, Pamela says her outcome could have been very different if she hadn’t attended that routine appointment in November last year.

“If you get called for any health screening, any health check, go!"

"If I did not have a lump, in fact my oncologist said it could have been three or four years before a lump appeared and at that stage it would have been far too late probably.

“So if you get called for a health check, GO!”

