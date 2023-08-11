A snake, measuring up to one metre in length is currently on the loose in Strabane.

Police received reports of the animal in the Chestnut park area at around 10:30pm on Thursday night.

The snake is described as being white with grey markings.

Police are advising anyone who gets sight of the reptile, not to approach it but to contact the PSNI immediately on 101 quoting reference 2154 - 10/08/2023.

Likewise anyone who may know who owns the animal is also asked to get in touch.

