The percentage of Northern Ireland students receiving A* and A grades at AS and A-level was the highest among the UK regions, despite having fallen from last year.

Provisional figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications showed 37.5% of pupils received the top grades at A-level, down from 44% in 2022.

At AS-level, 33.5% of entries got an A, compared to 38.8% last year.

The JQC said the results are still higher than pre-pandemic years and "reflect the continuing journey to pre-pandemic grading".

Thousands of pupils across Northern Ireland are receiving their results on Thursday.

This was the second-time students have undertaken summer exams marked and graded by exam boards since 2019.

The total number of A-level examination entries in Northern Ireland has increased by 1.3% to 32,925 from 32,506 in 2022, which is in line with school-age population.

The provisional A-level results in Northern Ireland show that 98.8% of students achieved A*-E grade.

The JQC says biology has replaced mathematics as the subject with the most entries, accounting for just under one in 10 entries.

Over one third of A-level entries in Northern Ireland continue to be in STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Gerry Campbell from the CCEA said: "My congratulations to the thousands of students across Northern Ireland who received their results today.

"These young people are to be praised and admired for the resilience and hard work they have demonstrated throughout their studies.

"I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Northern Ireland’s school leaders, teachers and lecturers for the support, guidance and dedication that they provided for their students over the last year.

"In addition, I want to recognise the valuable and important work that examiners and moderators have carried out this year to enable students to get their results.

"On behalf of everyone at CCEA, I wish all students the very best for the next steps in their journey."

