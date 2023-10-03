The new Labour Shadow Secretary of State Hilary Benn will meet Northern Ireland's political parties at Stormont on Tuesday. Mr Benn was appointed to the Shadow Cabinet by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last month.

He replaces Peter Kyle, who has been moved to a newly-established science brief in Sir Keir Starmer's top team during the party's front bench reshuffle.

Mr Benn previously served in the cabinet under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. He is the son of former Labour cabinet minister Tony Benn.

Hilary Benn is in Northern Ireland ahead of his own party's conference in Liverpool this weekend.

