Jozef Puska has been found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin of murdering schoolteacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January last year.

There was complete silence in the packed courtroom as the unanimous guilty verdict was given.

Judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said: "What happened would make you physically sick. We have evil in this room no doubt about that."

Jozef Puska.

The 33-year-old from Lynally Grove in Mucklagh sat in the dock holding his hands as guilty verdict was ready out. He had denied murder. Ashling Murphy, 23, was stabbed 11 times while out running near her home in Tullamore in Co Offaly. Ashling Murphy's family comforted each other in court. The accused's family were also visibly upset.

Judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt thanked the jury for their service and exempted them from further duty for 20 years. He said the prompt verdict reflected that it was a straightforward case. He said he agreed with the verdict and was satisfied it was correct. However, he said there was no doubt the case was “difficult and upsetting”.

