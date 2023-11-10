Police have confirmed a child has passed away after what's been described as a 'medical emergency' in a house in Larne.

Officers received reports of an incident involving a child on Thursday 9 November at a property in the Loran Avenue area of Larne. The child was taken to hospital in Belfast by the air ambulance.

Officers remain at the scene on Friday morning.

Enquiries remain ongoing and a post mortem will be carried out.

The cause of death remains unknown and police have asked that the public refrain from speculation.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it attended a call just after 1pm. “NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the incident," they said. “The charity air ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, was also asked to attend. “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

