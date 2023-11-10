Police investigating sudden death in Larne

Police are investigating a sudden death in Larne.

A patient was also taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children following the incident in the Antiville area of the town on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance at an address in Larne following a sudden death.

“More details will follow in due course.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it attended a call just after 1pm.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1.07pm on Thursday following reports of an incident in the Antiville area of Larne,” they said.

“NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the incident.

“The charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, was also asked to attend.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

