Play Brightcove video

Darkley Anniversary

Today marks 40 years since a gun attack killed three people at a church service in Darkley.

Several people were also injured when gunmen burst into the hall in South Armagh in 1983.

The attack was claimed by the "Catholic Reaction Force" but later reports linked the INLA to the shootings.

Road safety week

Figures reveal that 310 people have been killed or seriously injured on our roads because of speeding in the past five years.

Local emergency services have called on drivers to slow down to save lives.

Dark hedges

Work is to begin to remove SIX trees at the popular Dark Hedges.

Remedial work will also be carried out on several others amid concerns they could pose a risk to the public.

NI face Denmark

And in football, Northern Ireland face Denmark this evening in their final Euro 2024 qualifier.

Michael O'Neill will be hoping his side can finish their campaign on a positive note.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.