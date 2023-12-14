Bloody Sunday murder accused Soldier F to stand trial

The only British soldier charged in connection with the Bloody Sunday killings in January 1972 has been sent for trial.

Soldier F who is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30 1972 and five attempted murders of others involved in the civil rights march was facing a preliminary inquiry to decide if he should be returned for trial.

After several years of evidence and submissions today District Judge Ted Magill said that he had had a long time to consider this case and 'I don't require any more time'.

He said he was returning Soldier F for trial on all charges.

He then asked the two statutory questions did Soldier F want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage and the reply was in the negative.

Soldier F was then returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed in January and released on continuing bail.

Earlier Judge Magill had ruled that hearsay evidence from some of the civilian witnesses who are now deceased could be admitted in evidence with one exception where there were inconsistencies in statements.

Mickey McKinney brother of William McKinney speaking outside the court said: “We welcome today’s decision to return Soldier F for trial in the Crown Court.

“This development has been a long time in coming.

“Next month represents the 52nd anniversary of the events of Bloody Sunday. Witnesses are dying and becoming unavailable.

“It is therefore incumbent upon the Crown to bring this prosecution to a swift and successful conclusion by ensuring Soldier F’s conviction for the grave crimes for which he stands accused.”

