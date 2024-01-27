Seventeen sports projects across Northern Ireland are to benefit from a share of £2 million in Government funding for artificial grass and new floodlights. The grants, announced by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Irish Football Association (IFA) is part of an initiative to deliver new grassroots facilities. Work is already under way on 14 of the projects, with the further three to commence imminently.

As well as the £2 million funding announced for 2023/24, a further £3.66 million has been allocated to projects in Northern Ireland for the following financial year. Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Sport and physical activity is vital to our mental health and wellbeing, and each year thousands of people make a New Year’s resolution to exercise more. “We know that one of the major barriers in getting active is access to high-quality sports facilities, which is why we are delivering 17 new projects across Northern Ireland. “The UK Government and Irish FA have already delivered over 50 projects backed by £1.3 million to give local communities the high quality facilities they need.” Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Communities across Northern Ireland will have more spaces to come together, get fit and have fun thanks to this fantastic UK Government initiative. “Access to high quality sports facilities boosts mental and physical health, and this scheme is sure to have a significant positive impact.” Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson said: “Good grassroots football facilities means a better experience for everyone participating in the game, at whatever level they’re at. “This funding will provide 11 new artificial grass pitches and upgrade six existing pitches across Northern Ireland. “It aligns with our commitment to support new and improved facilities and, with the hosting of the UEFA Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland, it is crucial that the grassroots game across the nation benefits from investment too.” Projects benefiting from the funding include Mountjoy Utd FC in Tyrone and Kilmore Recreation FC in Downpatrick, which have both received £400,000 for new artificial grass pitches and floodlights; Valley Rangers FC in Kilkeel, which has received over £230,000 for a pitch upgrade; and Rathmore Grammar School, which has received £180,000 for upgrades to its pitch and floodlights.

