Video report by ITV Wales Reporter Charanpreet Khaira

Three generations of the same family in Pontypool have donated life-saving bone marrow after all being found as a match to recipients in need.

The "extremely rare" occurrence meant the grandfather, son and grandson were capable of saving three patients from Africa, America and Europe.

It comes amid calls for more people to register, with three in ten patients never finding the donor they need.

Marking World Bone Marrow Day, 65-year-old Allan Taylor explained what inspired him to donate 15 years ago: "I spared five minutes of my life to give, in hoping that they would have a better life after, and a better quality of life."

He said he was "over the moon" to see his son and grandson follow in his footsteps.

"I'm so proud of myself and my family. It felt great knowing my son and my grandson were doing the same thing.

"There's always someone less fortunate than you out there."

Allan, 65, Corey, 25, and Chris Taylor, 33, have all successfully donated life-saving bone marrow. Credit: Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry

His grandson, 25-year-old Corey Taylor, said: "You're giving someone that second chance of life, giving their family hope that they can overcome the terrible disease they're fighting."

Bone marrow can be life-saving for people suffering with diseases such as leukaemia, lymphomas, severe aplastic anaemia and multiple myeloma.

Chris Harvey, Head of the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry, explained why the Taylor family are so unique.

"The likelihood of one family member being chosen as a match for a patient is extremely rare.

"For two members of the same family to be matched is almost unheard of and for three members of the same family to each have been chosen as the ideal matches for patients in three different continents is simply astonishing!"

Allan's 25-year-old grandson, Corey, also donated bone marrow. Credit: ITV Wales

Mr Harvey also spoke of the vital need for more donors: "For many people with blood cancer, this is the last option of treatment after rounds of chemotherapy have failed.

"So when they find out there's a match out there who is able and willing to provide a life-changing donation, that is clearly significant and very special to the patient."

The Taylors really are a family of life savers. Chris Harvey, Head of the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry

A common misconception is that a bone marrow transplant is a painful procedure - and it's a stigma the Taylor family want to break down.

33-year-old Chris Taylor, Allan's son and Corey's uncle, said: "People are afraid to give bone marrow. But it's not painful, whatsoever. The actual process is just like giving blood."

Allan urged more people to consider donating.

"I know people can talk about giving money but I think we have done something much more than that - we have potentially given three people the gift of life," he said.

"You can't put a price on that! I've done what I can, you can too."