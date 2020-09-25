Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli will go into lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus cases in the area.

The news from the Welsh Government means almost half of the Welsh population will face tougher new restrictions.Cardiff and Swansea will go into lockdown on 6pm on Sunday. Llanelli town will face local restriction on Saturday at 6pm.

People living in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport are already in lockdown, which means roughly 1.5 million people will be in lockdown after the weekend.