People living in Covid-19 hotspots in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will be banned from coming into Wales for the time being, the First Minister has confirmed.

Mark Drakeford said they were looking to introduce the restrictions by 6pm on Friday 16, should Boris Johnson not bring in his own measures to the same effect before that date.

He added that he has already spoken to Scotland's First Minister who is in support of the move Welsh Government are taking.

People in areas of Wales under local lockdown restrictions are already unable to travel to other parts of the country without a reasonable excuse, which does not include a holiday.

But people living under restrictions in England have until now been able to travel into parts of Wales not under lockdown.

Under the three-tier system unveiled for England, people in high alert areas are only advised against non-essential travel. Credit: PA

Mark Drakeford said they were introducing the travel restrictions because "evidence from public health professionals suggests coronavirus is moving from east to west across the UK and across Wales."

He added: "As a general rule, it is concentrating in urban areas and then spreading to more sparsely populated areas as a result of people travelling.

"Much of Wales is now subject to local restriction measures because levels of the virus have risen and people living in those areas are not able to travel beyond their county boundary without a reasonable excuse. This is designed to prevent the spread of infection within Wales and to other areas of the UK.

"We are preparing to take this action to prevent people who live in areas where there are higher covid infection rates across the UK from travelling to Wales and bringing the virus with them."

Mark Drakeford sent the Prime Minister two letters asking him to implement stricter travel restrictions in lockdown areas in England but Boris Johnson rejected the pleas.

Mr Drakeford attended a Cobra meeting chaired by Mr Johnson on Monday where he described the proposals put forward as "inadequate".

The First Minister wanted guidance against non-essential travel for English areas classed in the top two tiers, to be upgraded to legally enforceable rules.

He said he expressed "deep disappointment" during that meeting and said he was "baffled why the Prime Minister continues to resist this idea."

The new restrictions should come into force by 6pm Friday 16. Credit: PA Images

This comes as the First Minister confirms the Welsh Government is "very actively talking about and preparing for" a circuit-breaker lockdown in Wales.

Mr Drakeford also called on the UK Government to consider adopting the short-term lockdown in England, saying he does not think it would be sensible for ministers to dismiss the advice of their own Sage committee of experts.

He said "detailed planning" is under way to establish what measures would be put in place during a circuit-breaker, how long it would last, how schools would be treated, and how to come out of it.

The measures are being considered despite coronavirus having been more "effectively suppressed" in Wales than in some other parts of the UK, he claimed.