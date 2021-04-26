Restaurants, pubs, cafes and bars can all reopen outside from Monday 26 in Wales as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions.

It is the first time hospitality businesses have been able to serve customers with more than just takeaway service since just before last Christmas.

Outdoor attractions can also begin to resume business while organised outdoor activities for up to 30 adults can take place from Monday 26.

The easing of the rules comes as other restrictions were relaxed on Saturday, allowing any six people to meet up outdoors.

The next rule changes in Wales are set to take place on May 3 - when places like gyms and leisure centres can reopen and people can form extended households.

Restaurants, pubs, cafes and bars in England have been able to serve customers outside since April 12. Credit: PA Images

People have been unable to buy alcohol to consume at hospitality businesses in Wales since December 4, when tough restrictions were imposed on the sector in response to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Pubs, bars and restaurants were banned from selling alcoholic drinks unless as a takeaway and forced to shut at 6pm.

When Wales went into lockdown on December 20, hospitality businesses were then forced to close, but could continue to offer takeaways.

One pub landlord in Kinmel Bay said his business had been closed for so much of the past year, he could not wait to reopen.

Jim Smith said: "In actual fact, if you look at it over the last 12 months, we've been closed for 70% and even the 30 % has been under massive restrictions. So to say I'm looking forward to it is basically an understatement."

From May 3, gyms can reopen and indoor exercise classes for up to 15 people can take place. Credit: PA Images

From April 26, up to 30 adults can take part in outdoor organised activity, meaning wedding receptions can take place outside with the same limit of up to 30.

Meeting people from other households indoors is still only allowed in a few circumstances.

Wales will completely enter Alert Level 3 coronavirus restrictions on May 3.

On that date, gyms and leisure centres can reopen, and people can form extended households with one other household.

Indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults like exercise classes, and reopening community centres has also being brought forward from May 17 to May 3.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said indoor hospitality and all tourist accommodation in Wales could reopen on May 17 were he to be in government after the May 6 Senedd election, while the main opposition parties have already committed to the same date if they win the poll.