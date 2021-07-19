Gwrych Castle put Abergele firmly on the map when it became the location for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

But the stunning backdrop is now making a splash in the world of fashion after featuring in a new campaign by Louis Vuitton.

The photoshoot, shot in the grounds with Gwyrch Castle in the background, features designer Virgil Abloh's latest menswear collection for the designer brand.

Models pose on a giant chessboard in a series of photographs shot by Tim Walker, whose work has featured in Vogue magazine.

The series of photos are said to "investigate unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by reimagining looks as pieces in a game of chess."

The castle is no stranger to the limelight, after it replaced the jungle on I'm a Celebrity as the home of a group of nervous celebrities on the 20th edition of the popular ITV series.

The Grade I-listed building was chosen as the new home of the series after the pandemic forced producers to rethink the Australian location.

Residents of the nearby town of Abergele fully embraced the series, decorating shops in the town, with some pubs even offering customers the chance to attempt their own bushtucker trials.

The castle is continuing to be restored, with hopes that publicity received from working with ITV and Louis Vuitton can provide a much needed boost to these restoration efforts.

