Drivers in Coventry may have thought Welsh lessons were in order when they spotted an unexpected road sign in the city.

Closed street signs are no new phenomenon, but when they’re published in Welsh some 90 miles from the Welsh border, it’s bound to raise eyebrows.

The 'road ahead closed' sign was spotted on the city’s Sandy Lane with the initial writing in Welsh - ffordd ymlaen ar gau – and the English translation written underneath.

It is not known how or why the sign, spotted and shared on social media by Philip Handy, was used in Coventry.

"I thought I would send a picture to my daughter-in-law as she is Welsh and lives in north Wales,” Philip said.

“I think it's probably a sign that was picked up years back when workers were working in Wales. It could have been kicking round in store and used by mistake."

Despite the apparent randomness of the sign, Coventry is linked with migratory workers and is a place lots of Welsh people have settled.

The Coventry Cambrian Society has held weekly meetings for more than 50 years.

There is also a Welsh Presbyterian Church and Coventry Welsh Rugby Club in Burbages Lane.

Rita Mitchell, chair of the Coventry Cambrian Society, said: "It's a mystery.

“I can't imagine how or why it has ended up in Coventry – maybe someone put it up as a joke?

“But, there are lots of Welsh people in Coventry so if any of them saw it while driving around I am sure it would have raised a smile."

Coventry City Council has been approached for a comment.