Watch the moment a 15-year-old is sold an e-cigarette

Undercover footage that shows a “worrying trend” of teenagers being sold vapes underage has been exposed by ITV News.

The e-cigarette industry is worth £1 billion - and selling them to anyone under the age of 18 is illegal, and can carry a fine of up to £2,500.

Secret filming by ITV News showed the moment two shops in west Wales were caught on camera selling vapes to a 15-year-old girl without asking for age or ID.

As part of the investigation by Welsh language current affairs programme Y Byd Ar Bedwar, the footage shows teenager is seen entering the shops and approaching the counter. She enquires about the different flavours available and is served the items without hesitation.

Both owners apologised and said they had put measures in place to ensure it did not happen again in the future.

What is a vape?

Vapes are electronic devices that let you inhale nicotine in a vapour instead of smoke. This is done by heating a solution (e-liquid) that typically contains propylene glycol, vegetable glycerine, flavourings and nicotine.

Trading Standards said it was "concerned" with what the filming showed.

Fair Trading Officer Thomas Clack said: “Whenever a sale is made to a child, that’s extremely concerning. These are age restricted products and it’s an offence for shops to sell them to children under 18.

A recent study showed the number of people vaping in 2022 had almost trebled from the year before

“We’ve seen a significant increase over the past couple of years in reports being made by the general public - people that are concerned about shops selling them and are reporting them to us.

“That’s quite a worrying trend and something that we’re really keen to reverse”

Last year a study showed that the number of young people vaping in 2022 had almost trebled to 44% - up from 15% the previous year - and there are concerns that some children are becoming addicted.

"Loads of my friends do it"

ITV News spoke to a 14-year-old boy who started vaping when he was 12.

This teenager said he felt peer-pressured into vaping

“I first started vaping in the summer of 2021, around year 9”, he said.

“Loads of my friends do it and I got peer pressured into trying it too. I tried it and I liked it but I didn't know if I should be doing it because it’s dangerous.

“I think the attraction for vaping with anyone is the flavours and like the colours and the designs of the vapes.”

He said that buying vapes underage wasn’t a problem for him.

“It’s quite easy to be honest, because there’s many shops that would sell to you. I’ve been in (to one) with my school uniform quite a few times and they’ve just said put it in your pocket as you're walking out. No questions. That shop has been caught a few times and they still haven’t stopped.”

The boy, who asked to remain anonymous, said he understands the dangers of vaping but it would not stop him at the moment.

He quit vaping for a fortnight last year but restarted so that he felt like he fitted in with his friends.

"There’s not a teenager I don’t know that doesn’t vape"

The boy's mother told ITV News she was "worried" about her son’s habit.

She said: “The shops are selling them to him and if the shops we live by don’t, then he’ll go to an area that will."

“There’s not a teenager I don’t know that doesn’t vape. They’re aimed at the kids, the colours of them, the names of them, there’s some that are like a can of pop with a straw.

“Don’t tell me they’re aimed at adults. They’re affordable and if you’re the only one in the group that doesn’t vape you’re kind of the odd one out.”

“They just appeal to their age group. If you can’t see them in the shops and they’re not in their full stock I think you stand half a chance of the kids not getting hold of them.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Reports indicating an increase in use of these products by young people are very concerning. As part of our strategy to deliver a smoke-free Wales by 2030, we are looking at what more we can do to prevent the use of e-cigarettes by children and young people and will publish that work later this year.

“E-cigarettes should never be used by children, young people and non-smokers. It is illegal to sell electronic cigarettes or e-liquids to someone under 18.

“It is also an offence for adults to buy, or try to buy, tobacco products or e-cigarettes for someone under the age of 18.”