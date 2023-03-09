A schoolboy is fighting for his life after being in a collision with a gritter lorry while walking to school.

The boy, 13, is said to have "life-threatening" injuries and is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Police say he was injured at around 8.20am today on the Lansbury Park estate in Caerphilly - one of the areas of South Wales worst affected by the snowfall.

Gwent Police say the road was closed as police officers and paramedics attended the scene.

The male lorry driver, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention and remains in custody.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Lansbury Park Road, Caerphilly, at around 8.20am on Thursday 9 March.

"Our officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance attended. The collision involved a gritting vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are thought to be considered life-threatening.

"The driver of the gritter, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention. He remains in custody.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Lansbury Park Road between 8am and 8.30am to contact us."

The Leader of Council, Cllr Sean Morgan said, "Our thoughts are with the young person and his family and we wish him a swift and full recovery.

"As this matter is subject to a police investigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the circumstances surrounding the accident at this stage."