A Tesco supermarket in Swansea has apologised for misspelling the Welsh translation of squash.

"Sboncen" is written on one of its aisle signs within the drinks section of the store, but that spelling has been mixed up with the sport rather than the drink.

The closest translation in Welsh to squash the drink is Diod Ffrwythau.

The supermarket giant has said action is being taken the address the error.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We are sorry for this misunderstanding and are arranging for the sign to be replaced. In the meantime, the sign has been taken down."

Customer Andy Godden tweeted a photo of the mistake saying "maybe don’t use Google for the translations next time."

