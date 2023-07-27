Pictures of an historic chapel that was hidden inside a high street shop for decades have been shared.

The public can now see the Bethany Particular Baptist Chapel because construction work removed a wall from the old Howells store that hid it for years.

It has been described as a " fascinating" building that was built in 1807 - years before the Howells department store came to the city.

Cardiff Council said the architecture is "stunning and it is "very pleased the building is now being revealed in all its glory". Credit: Media Wales

The Bethany Chapel itself was rebuilt between 1821 and 1827, extended in 1840 and rebuilt in 1865.

However, when the department store that later traded as House of Fraser was built, it engulfed the chapel's arched doorways and impressive facade.

Previously when Howells was trading, some of the chapel was visible within the men's tailoring department, according to Cardiff Council.

This is how the chapel used to look. Credit: Media Wales

In the 1960s, the congregation moved to the suburb of Rhiwbina in north Cardiff, with access to the building having become difficult due to the buildings around it.

An extension of Howells fully incorporated the church by 1969.

The former Howells and House of Fraser building is set to undergo a £100m mixed-use redevelopment. Credit: Matthew Horwood

House of Fraser had sold things such as furniture, fixtures, and even clothing mannequins.

Based in the historic Howells building in Cardiff's St Mary Street, it served as one of Wales' biggest department stores for more than a century.

In the final days of the department store, the dome and original doors and windows of the chapel could still be seen inside the building.

Although parts of it have remained visible from above, the chapel could no longer be seen from street level.

Now, construction work on the building, which is being transformed into a multi-use development that could include bars, restaurants and even a hotel, has once again revealed the front of the chapel building.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...