More than a dozen e-bikes have been seized in Cardiff as authorities clamp down on riders cycling through pedestrianised areas.

A total of 17 illegal e-bikes, which can reach speeds of 40mph, were seized on Thursday 27 July, with some appearing to belong to fast food app delivery drivers.

South Wales Police said it is working with Cardiff Council to "tackle the problems of illegal electric bikes being ridden through pedestrianised areas of Cardiff city centre".

The owners have 14 days to produce the relevant documentation to be able to recover them otherwise they will be scrapped, police said. Credit: Cardiff Council

'They require a licence and insurance'

Police say it is illegal to ride the bikes without a licence, insurance and vehicle tax and that they are classed as motorcycles.

Officers have warned that owners of the seized bikes now have two weeks to produce the relevant documentation to be able to recover them otherwise they will be scrapped.

However, the move has received a mixed response on social media.

Police said they will continue this work to "ensure public safety and to continue to educate those who use these bikes on public land". Credit: Cardiff Council

One person commented: "Targeting hardworking people just trying to get by, well done."

Another added: "This is so hard to look at. These people are trying to earn a living and get £3 per delivery and you do this? This is vile and disgusting!"

But others supported the clampdown, saying "it is about time" and "good to see, so dangerous especially in pedestrianised areas".

Sergeant Gareth Davies said: "While it's not illegal to own an e-bike with an electrical assistance or power output exceeding 25 kph and 250W respectively, you can't ride it on the public highway as a regular bike without registering and insuring it like a moped.

"This includes both off-road and road rights, such as byways and bridleways. You can only ride unregistered and uninsured electric bikes on private land with the landowner’s permission.

"We will continue to work with our partners and repeat this week's operation in Cardiff at regular intervals to ensure public safety and to continue to educate those who use these bikes on public land."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...