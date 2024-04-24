Police say three people are injured and one person has been arrested following what has been described as a "major incident" at a secondary school in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

Ysgol Dyffryn Aman has been closed while emergency services remain at the scene following reports of a stabbing.

A police statement said: " Dyfed-Powys Police is dealing with an incident at Amman Valley School.

"Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.

"One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"Emergency services remain at scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.

"We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council.

"We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.

"We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."

The Wales Air Ambulance was also seen at the site.

A concerned mum outside the school told ITV Cymru Wales: "I don’t know anything, I know word of mouth. Obviously I’ve seen the blue lights, and I know we don’t blue light unless we have to and I’ve seen the air ambulance leave."

Adele Skidmore, another concerned mum, said: "My daughter has phoned me and told me there’s been an incident with a stabbing. My daughter’s 15 and I’m feeling a bit stressed about it, I want her home."

Councillor Rob James, who represents the Lliedi ward in Carmarthenshire, said on Facebook: "My thoughts are with the headteacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident.

"I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire Council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time."

First Minister Vaughan Gething said: "A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders."

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said: "The reports emerging from Ysgol Dyffryn Amman are extremely concerning.

"Schools should be a place of safety, learning and discovery. It is deeply sad and distressing that today teachers and pupils have had that safety shattered by a violent incident.

"My thoughts are with all staff and pupils at the school, and we thank the emergency services for their work."

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: "The news emerging from Ammanford this afternoon is deeply concerning.

"My thoughts are with the people, parents and teachers of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, the emergency services and with the wider community during this extremely worrying time."