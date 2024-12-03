Andrew RT Davies to step down as Welsh Conservatives leader

Andrew RT Davies is set to stand down as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd.

The news comes less than two hours after he narrowly survived a confidence vote.

The confidence vote was held during a meeting of the Senedd group on Tuesday, 3 December, where nine Senedd Members including Mr Davies himself backed him continuing in post while seven said they did not have confidence in him.

It followed a meeting between Mr Davies and a group of Senedd Members who expressed their dissatisfaction with his leadership.

Mr Davies, Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central, will stand down once a successor has been elected.

He has now written to Welsh Conservative party chair informing them of his decision, writing: "Last week, a group of Senedd members approached me, threatening to resign their positions in shadow cabinet if I did not agree to step down as leader.

"I therefore requested a motion of confidence in my leadership to be held at a meeting this morning. This vote has now taken place.

"It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the Group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available. While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable."

"I would like to take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt thanks to those Senedd members who did support me and all our hardworking staff. Similarly, I would like to thank our dedicated party members and grassroots supporters, who are the lifeblood of our party.

"Without their commitment to paying their membership fees, knocking doors, delivering leaflets and raising funds, we would be unable to further the conservative cause. They do so not out of financial motivation or in the interests of personal gain, but because they believe passionately in conservative values and in the United Kingdom as our nation state. This stands in direct contrast to some Conservative Senedd members."