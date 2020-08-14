Police are investigating the death of a man in an incident on the A30 at Launceston in Cornwall.

The key route was closed from 5.25am on Friday 14 August, causing traffic chaos for people travelling to and from the county on one of the busiest days of the summer. It has now reopened.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police says, "Emergency services were called to the A30 near Launceston at around 5.20am today following reports of the body of a man located on the eastbound carriageway.

"Very sadly, the man has been confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

'Police enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the man."

The A30 at Launceston was closed for almost 10 hours between the Pennygillam and Lifton junctions on the A388 while emergency services remain at the scene.

It reopened just before 3pm.

Drivers were told to use alternative routes in and out of Cornwall including the M5 and A38 via Plymouth, the A361 and A39 and faced significant travel disruption and delays.