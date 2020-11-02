Work to improve Mount's Bay coast path gets underway

Sections of the Mount's Bay coastal path have been closed to walkers and cyclists as work to repair years of storm damage and improve accessibility begins.

The path, between Marazion and Penzance, needs resurfacing as much of it has become uneven and, in some places, dangerous.

Walkers and cyclists will also get new benches along the path and improved access to the beach.

The work is underway after an investment of nearly £2 million from the European Regional Development Fund and nearly £1 million by Cornwall Council.

Diversions will be in place for people wanting to use the path.

It is hoped the money will support 'out-of-season' visitor experiences (October to March) and better connect tourists to the local Penzance area.

Councillor Tim Dwelly said: "Mount's Bay is one of the jewels in our crown, but the sea has not been kind to the coast path over the years.

"This investment will not only protect the path for many years to come, but also contribute to the regeneration of the Marazion and Penzance area by encouraging people to visit all year round.

"It is also a significant step in the realisation of the Bay-to-Bay multi-use trail proposal and support our efforts to get people walking and cycling more – improving their health and helping to cut Cornwall’s carbon emissions."

The first phase of work between on Monday 2 November and will run from the wooden pedestrian bridge at Eastern Green towards Penzance Railway Station.

Phase Two will focus on the section from Longrock car park to the public toilets on the way to Marazion - this is expected to be finished and re-open to the public before Christmas.

At the start of 2021 the work will continue.

Gulval and Heamoor councillor Mario Fonk said it will "attract a lot of visitors to Penzance" but will bring some disruption in the meantime. It is hoped the work will be finished by the end of June 2021.

