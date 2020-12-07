Seven people have been arrested after a cannabis factory was found inside a disused pub in Pucklechurch.

Officers investigating are still at the Fluer De Lis on Shortwood Road following the discovery on Sunday 6 December.

Western Power also attended as the electrical supply to the property had been tampered with.

Cannabis plants were found inside the disused Fluer De Lis pub.

The men, aged between 22 and 40, remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.

