A Cheltenham care home and Plymouth University scientists believe they might have an answer for loneliness in older adults: robots.

The Lillian Faithful Care Home in Cheltenham has introduced two talking robots - called Genie - to give company and support for residents when their relatives can't visit.

It's part of a groundbreaking trial in the South West to see how technology can help elderly people.

The study is being lead by a team at the University of Plymouth who are studying the impact of the machines on loneliness and wellbeing.

Molly, 94, is one of the residents trialling the robots. Her daughter Suzanne says it not only helps the elderly, but it helps families too.

94-year-old Molly is one of two residents at Lilian Faithfull Care Home trialling the robots. Credit: ITV West Country

Suzanne told ITV News West Country: "It's a lonely place once you get to a certain age, you don't have friends anymore.

"My mum is 95 in February - she has no friends, apart from the few acquaintances that she's now got in here.

"But she still relies heavily, and I do think people rely more heavily on family members the older you get."

Suzanne's mother Molly is one of those trialling the machines in Cheltenham. Credit: ITV West Country

The robots were invented by Rob Parkes and Tim Morgan after both of them had elderly relatives who found it difficult to adjust to living alone after losing their partners.

It was designed to help older adults to live independently in their own homes or in a care home.

It is hoped the machine will improve loneliness and offer health management for older adults.

One of the commonest fears of older adults is that something will happen, they'll be disabled somehow, and nobody will know. By using our check in facility, we can offer peace of mind. Rob Parkes, Co-founder and CEO of Service Robotics

The robot is connected to the user's 'circle of care' which could be loved-ones, friends, family, neighbours or carers.

This 'circle of care' have control of the robot using a companion app and they can programme it with things like medication reminders and arranging video calls.

Molly uses Genie to video call her family. Credit: ITV West Country

A number of features are also being piloted at Lilian Faithful including mood sensing which tells the robot how the user is feeling.

This can then be monitored over a period of time, and the robot can take action if they sense its user is feeling down.

I often say we've been promised robots since the 1960s, but where are they? When did you last see a robot in your everyday life? Rob Parkes, Co-founder and CEO of Service Robotics

There might be worries that technology is unsettling territory for looking after our elder.

Professor Ray Jones, who is leading the study, told ITV News West Country: "There's always concern that these technologies are dehumanising.

"But actually I think people are realising that rather than being dehumanising, they're actually a way of connecting you to other people.

"And eventually the technology will drop into the background and we'll use it the same way we drive a car or pick up the telephone."

Two residents at this care home are trialling the machines. Credit: ITV West Country

The South West is said to be leading the six-week trial due to its elderly population and its rurality.

More pieces of technology will be integrated. The robots will develop sensors to help detect problems before they happen.

They will also use cameras to tell from the way its users walk what their mood is and how they're feeling.

The Lilian Faithful Care Home are being leant the robots as part of the trial, but will have to start paying for them if they decide to keep them.

