The Prince of Wales visited Cirencester to recognise the vital public services provided by postal workers in the UK, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

Prince Charles met with Royal Mail employees at its delivery office in Cirencester on Friday 18 December.

He helped to sort letters during the visit.

Prince Charles meets one of Santa's helpers in Cirencester. Credit: PA

He also visited the recently-opened Stone Age to Corinium Gallery at the Corinium Museum in Cirencester.

He spoke of his fascination with archaeology and history, and said: "I am fascinated by all these things. First time I have visited.

"I never had a chance to see it before. I am fascinated by it."

He spent his first year at Trinity College, Cambridge, studying archaeology and physical and social anthropology. In his second year he switched to history.

The newly opened displays hold more than 600 objects and artefacts charting the Stone Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age through to early Roman times and the development of the town of Corinium.

he Prince of Wales looks at a skeleton during a visit to the Corinium Museum. Credit: PA

Museum director Amanda Hart said: "It was a really, really special moment for me and to have that opportunity to show His Royal Highness our collections and talk about our work here.

"I have worked at the museum for over 20 years and to get that moment was really special for me.

"He made me feel really at ease and he was laughing and joking and had a genuine interest about the collections, the archaeology and the history of the area."

Ms Hart described the last year as "really difficult" for the museum, which required emergency funding because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are not over it either, and I can see this continuing well into next year," she said.

"It's really imperative we get the message out that we are a Covid-19-safe environment and people need to visit, and if people don't come through the doors we will remain at risk."

