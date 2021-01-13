A man has been arrested after scaling Bath Abbey to shout from the rooftop before ringing the bells, changing the clock time, and lowering the flag.

He climbed the building on Monday 11 January by using existing scaffolding and accessed the roof to cause a disturbance in the evening.

The man has been arrested and remains in custody after Avon and Somerset Police attended the incident along with the fire services and ambulance.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Shortly before 6.30pm last night emergency services were called to Bath Abbey to a report a man had climbed up scaffolding onto its roof.

"As well as shouting from the rooftop the man changed the time of the clock, lowered the flag and rung the Abbey’s bells."

He added: "The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and he remains in police custody while further enquiries take place."

During lockdown, the Abbey is open only for private prayer and reflection between midday and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays and all services have been cancelled.

