A luxury yacht owned by a Starbucks coffee billionaire turned heads in Torbay after mooring off the Devon coast.

The 77-metre long vessel, which is worth an estimated £118million, appeared in the bay at the weekend.

It belongs to the owner of Starbucks Howard Schultz, an American businessman who bought the coffee chain in the 1980s.

He is ranked by Forbes as the 209th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $4.3billion.

Starbucks owner Howard Schultz. Credit: PA

The yacht, meanwhile, can accommodate up to 12 guests and 18 crews and boasts its own helicopter pad, glass-bottomed swimming pool and onboard spa facilities.

It is called Pi and was built in the Netherlands in 2019.

It anchored among the ever-changing backdrop of stranded cruise ships in the bay, which has been nicknamed “the Torbay car park” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pi has since left the bay, and online shipping websites suggest it has since crossed the English Channel and is heading south off Lisbon in Portugal.

Starbucks is one of the most recognisable brands in the world. Credit: PA

Among the eyewitnesses was Mike Wilkie, who posted an image of the yacht on social media with the caption: “If you ever wondered what really happened to Darth Vader, well he’s on board this yacht that arrived here today.”

His caption was a reference to the large, Darth Vader-shaped scanners and equipment on top of the vessel.

