'Holiday home' in signal box at Devon station sells for £65k
A signal box which could be turned into a quirky holiday home has sold for £65,000.
The three-storey signal box at Torre station in Torquay went on the market last month, with the council agreeing to a permit to transform the Victorian box into a holiday home.
The building is located just a mile from the seafront of the English Riviera.
It was put on the market with a guide price of £54,000.
But after a last-minute bidding war it sold yesterday for £65,750.
It dates back to 1848, when the railway station first opened, and has retained many of its historical features - such as signal levers and signalman's armchair.
It is situated 219 miles from London Paddington and is managed by Great Western Railway, but not staffed.
It was designated a world heritage site in 1975.
