'Holiday home' in signal box at Devon station sells for £65k

A signal box which could be turned into a quirky holiday home has sold for £65,000.

The three-storey signal box at Torre station in Torquay went on the market last month, with the council agreeing to a permit to transform the Victorian box into a holiday home.

The building is located just a mile from the seafront of the English Riviera.

It was put on the market with a guide price of £54,000.

Features including the now-defunct signal levers are still present in the building

But after a last-minute bidding war it sold yesterday for £65,750.

It dates back to 1848, when the railway station first opened, and has retained many of its historical features - such as signal levers and signalman's armchair.

It is situated 219 miles from London Paddington and is managed by Great Western Railway, but not staffed.

It was designated a world heritage site in 1975.

