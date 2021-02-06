As the vaccination rollout continues, Covid-19 infection rates across the West Country are falling along with the number of people being admitted to hospital with the virus.

The number of patients in the region's hospitals following a positive Covid-19 test has fallen consistently for ten days.

The only exception is Royal Cornwall Hospital, where the number of patients in hospital with the virus has gone up by 18%.

The new figures have been released as 23.6% of adults across the region have had their first dose of a jab.

However, West Country health services are still facing unprecedented demand for services with officials warning it will continue for some time.

The latest figures released by the NHS on Thursday 4 February show that across the board, the fall in case numbers is being reflected in the number of people being treated in West Country hospitals.

What are the latest figures for hospital cases across the West Country?

Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General Hospital - 13% fall, 223 to 194

Derriford Hospital, Plymouth: 18% fall, 112 to 92

Dorset County Hospital: 24% fall, 80 to 61

Gloucestershire Royal Hospital: 21% fall, 190 to 150

Great Weston Hospital in Swindon: 18% fall, 80 to 61

Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton: 0.8% fall, 125 to 124

Royal Cornwall Hospital: 18% rise, 89 to 105

Royal Devon and Exeter: 28% fall, 80 to 58

Royal United Hospital, Bath - 16% fall, 108 to 91

Southmead Hospital, Bristol - 14% fall, 196 to 168

The Royal Cornwall Hospital Credit: ITV News West Country

The data shows the amount of patients in hospital with Covid-19 who are currently occupying a bed, comparing the figure from 26 January to the latest on 2 February.

Not every patient would necessarily have been admitted to hospital due to the virus, with a number of people either contracting it inside hospital, or being admitted for unrelated reasons and testing positive when given routine tests.

Fewer people are dying, according to the statistics, but many are staying in hospital longer which puts extra pressure on health services.

Despite the fall in numbers, there are still repeated warnings that this is not the time to relax whilst the NHS is still facing unprecedented levels of pressure.

It is expected this is likely to be the case for the a few weeks to come.

