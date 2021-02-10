People in Bude took to social media to question what the sound of an 'explosion' was at around midday today (Wednesday 10 February).

A spokesperson from the Royal Air Force has now confirmed that it was a sonic boom caused by one of their jets.

The sonic boom heard in the Cornwall area today was caused by RAF F-35 Lightning aircraft completing operational training inside the supersonic offshore range area, any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted. RAF spokesperson

Some people reported hearing a loud bang, others felt the earth shake. Credit: ITV West Country News

Walls shook at Bude resident Avril Greenaway's house.

I thought something big had fallen over upstairs the house shook, the floor shook so I ran upstairs to check my daughter was OK and hadn’t collapsed or something, my heart was pounding. Avril Greenaway, Bude resident

Hundreds of people reported experiencing the sonic boom on social media.

Bude residents reported the 'bang' just after midday. Credit: ITV West Country News

The RAF said the aircrafts were training around 25 miles off the coast and that the ‘climatic conditions’ may have been a factor in the sonic boom being heard so far inland.

READ MORE: