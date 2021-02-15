Teenagers charged with arson after fire at beekeeper's site

Three teenagers have been charged with arson following a fire at a beekeeper's site almost a year ago.

Wiltshire Police says the three teenagers are due to appear in court, having been charged with arson.

The force said: "The charges relate to a fire started deliberately to a beekeeper’s site at Stanton Country Park on March 16 last year, causing approximately £22,000 worth of damage."Jay Lockyer, 18, of Meadowcroft, and two 17-year-olds, who can’t be named for legal reasons, are due before Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 16 February.

