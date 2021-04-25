Plans to totally transform Castle Park in Bristol

Designs have been released for a proposed major redevelopment of Bristol's Castle Park and city centre.

Developer MEPC is consulting on its proposals for three run-down former bank buildings next to the park.

They would be transformed into three new office blocks with cafés, restaurants and bars.

Plans also include expanding the park and restoring the ruined St Mary le Port church tower.

Proposed redevelopment plans for part of Bristol near Castle Park. Credit: MEPC/ Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

The site has already been the subject of several failed development proposals over the years, with one plan in 2008 attracting protests and a public inquiry.

MEPC is seeking early feedback from the public before it submits a planning application.

A consultation is running via the developer's website until Monday 26 April.

