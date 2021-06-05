G7 Summit Cornwall: Cruise ship for police officers docks in Falmouth

A cruise ship which will sleep some of the 6,500 police officers at the G7 Summit has docked in Falmouth.

The 202-metre MS Silja Europa will provide Covid-secure accommodation and catering for officers deployed during the summit, which will take place in Carbis Bay next week.

The event will see major world leaders such as Joe Biden, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson meet to discuss key global issues such as the pandemic and climate change.

The MS Silja Europa - in pictures:

The cruise ship arrived in Cornwall around 3.30am. Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

MS Silja Europa, which has 14 decks, is described by its operators Tallink as the Baltic's biggest and most beautiful cruise ship - and is usually used for voyages between Helsinki and Tallinn.

It will remain moored in Falmouth for the next 10 days.

In addition to the ship accommodation, 4,000 rooms have been booked across Devon and Cornwall to house officers.

Read more: