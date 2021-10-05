Two people have been summonsed to be charged in connection with an online donation page set up to raise money in memory of four men from Calne who died in a car crash.

Four young men were killed when a car caught fire after crashing into a house near Chippenham in August last year.

Wiltshire Police have been investigating a GoFundMe page - titled “Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial” - set up following the fatal collision on the A4 Derry Hill in August 2020.

Kyle Saunders, 18 and of Blackbird Court in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on December 1 where he will be formally charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

Jason Macdonald, 37 and of Blackbird Court in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is due to appear at the same court on the same date, where he will be formally charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Macdonald will also be charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of cannabis, which are unrelated offences.

Police have said the families of Ryan Nelson, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and Jordan Rawlings, 20, who all sadly died in the crash, have been kept updated on the investigation throughout.