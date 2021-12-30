Police have launched an investigation after a number of suspected cannabis plants were found in a house next door to a property where a serious fire started in Bristol.

Fire crews and Avon and Somerset Police were called to a blaze which started in an upstairs room of a house on Muller Road yesterday (29 December).

After the fire was put out by crews, police officers found multiple suspected cannabis plants at a house next door and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information to help with their investigation.

A neighbour said they heard a "popping sound" from outside while they were in the kitchen, before seeing the fire erupt across the street.

"Within literally a matter of seconds, like 20-30 seconds, the window shattered and, because it's really windy as well, the fire just took hold very quickly", they said.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple crews to the blaze, with six firefighters using breathing apparatus and three high-pressure hose reels, one 45mm jet and the turntable ladder to extinguish the fire.

Crews were still dousing the property with water at around 12.40pm, and once it was extinguished, emergency services looked to establish the cause of the fire, which police say is currently unconfirmed.

However, officers discovered "a quantity of suspected cannabis plants being grown" at the property next door and have launched an investigation.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Fire crews attending a fire at a residential address on Muller Road at around 11.25am yesterday (29 December) alerted police to suspected cannabis plants in a neighbouring property.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation should call 101 quoting reference 5221304129.”