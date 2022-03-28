Glastonbury festival resale tickets sell out in 20 minutes

Music fans were given another chance to get tickets for Glastonbury festival this weekend but they had to be quick - it sold out (again) in just over 20 minutes.

The resale took place after a number of people cancelled their tickets but, as in previous years, festival organisers did not reveal exactly how many were available.

The music and performing arts festival was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but many were able to carry over their tickets to this year's event.

Organiser Emily Eavis, whose father Michael Eavis founded the festival, said "sorry to everyone who missed out"

She added: "We can’t wait to bring the Festival back and welcome you here in June!"

A first batch of resale tickets were made available to buy on Thursday (March 24), and sold out in just 18 minutes.

The line-up the festival was only released earlier this month, confirming Sir Paul McCartney will still be headlining after originally being expected to appear in 2020.

Glastonbury 2022 lineup poster: