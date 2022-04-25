Last bank on the Isles of Scilly to permanently close

The last remaining bank on the Isles of Scilly is to close today (Monday April 25).

Lloyds announced the closure in October last year and there has been no last minute reprieve for the branch on Hugh Street in St Mary's.

The ATM service will remain until alternative access to cash is available on the island.

It comes four years after Barclays shut its last branch on the islands.

Small financial issues will now have to be dealt with by the local Post Office but anyone wishing to access the nearest bank will have to travel by plane or ferry to Penzance in Cornwall.

Announcing the closure last year, a Lloyds spokesperson said “We have made the decision to close our St Mary’s branch on the 25 April 2022 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch is being used less often.

"Customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is a short walk away from the branch."All colleagues who currently work at the branch are receiving specific training to support our vulnerable customers through the closure process.

"They will also be on hand to advise and support with alternatives including access to banking services through the Post Office, telephone banking and online banking."