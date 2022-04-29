Bristol's Glassboat Restaurant is up for sale after 36 years moored in Welsh Back in the harbour.

The Glassboat was built in 1986 by Arne Ringer, who also owns the Lido and Three Brothers burger restaurant on Welsh Bank.

The boat is 120ft long and 20ft wide and was originally built as a 'dumb barge'.

Mr Ringer's original plan was to create a floating botanical garden on the former barge, having moved to the UK from Sweden.

He and his business partner Magnus Macdonald were forced to change their plans and open a floating cafe after Bristol planners turned down the botanical boat idea.

The Glassboat became the city's premier fine dining restaurant from the late 1980s and through the 2000s.

Arne Ringer said: "What great times we had onboard the Glassboat since building it in 1985. We have fed everybody, from hungry Bristolians to royalty."

He added "It's now time to put the dancing shoes on the shelf and spend time teaching grandchildren to ride a bike. Thank you to all guests, friends and loyal staff for all the good times we've had."

The sale price is believed to be around £750,000 which included boat itself, all the assets of the company including the fixtures and the mooring licence which is normally £11,200.