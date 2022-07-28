The trial of eight teenagers accused of killing Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester has collapsed after the judge was taken ill.

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death last December. Dean Smith, 19, two 17-year-olds, three 16-year-olds and two 15-year-olds who cannot be named for legal reasons have been standing trial at Bristol Crown Court since June.

But following the announcement that the judge had become unwell, the jury was discharged and a retrial has been rescheduled for next year.

Ramarni Crosby - known as Marni - was stabbed multiple times in Stratton Road, Gloucester, on December 15 last year.

The teenager, who was from the Frampton and Severn area of the city, died at the scene.