A 68-year-old man was left with serious injuries after he was attacked by a motorbike rider in Longwell Green on the outskirts of Bristol.

The incident happened on Marsham Way at about 8.40pm on Sunday 10 July, when the victim was approached by two motorcyclists.

One of them used his helmet to push the man over, causing him a serious shoulder injury.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "The offender is described as white, of large build, with a beard.

"We’re appealing for witnesses to this incident, or any dashcam footage showing bikers in the Marsham Way area around the time of the incident, to call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222163967."