A swimming pool in Bristol that was saved by a community campaign group is at risk of closure again because of the sharp rise in the cost of energy.

The Friends of Jubilee Pool came together to save the pool earlier this year and finally got the keys yesterday (30 September), but their plans have been hit by the rise in energy bills. The volunteers worked for more than two years to take over the running of the pool after Bristol City Council said it was no longer financially viable to keep it open.

But now the increase in energy bills means the cost of heating the pool could increase from £120,000 to £330,000.

Now the group say they will need £30,000 by the end of year in order to keep it going.

Jules Laming from Friends of Jubilee Pool has said: "We're in a situation like a lot of leisure centres around the country where the increase in utility costs are going to have a significant impact.

"We are projected a deficit of £54,000 in terms of extra utility costs in the next 6 to 7 months.

"It's a really exciting time but also a very challenging time going forward but we've gotten this far and I'm confident that people in south Bristol will come together to help us make this pool a success."