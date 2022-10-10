Could Take That be headed for the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury?

That's the hope of band member Mark Owen, who thinks the group would be perfect for the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

The 4pm slot has come to be associated with veteran pop superstars, with Dolly Parton, Diana Ross and Lionel Richie all taking to the stage in previous years.

Speaking to The Mirror, Mark Owen said: "I’m the biggest fan of Glasto – I’ve been five times in my life and seen the biggest and best bands there.

“Maybe one day we will.”

He added: "There are so many people who could fill that spot.

"I don’t know if we’ve been invited, but we’ve never had a window of opportunity where our diaries have crossed over with Glastonbury.

“It would be wonderful to play there, but I’d be happy to go as a fan or as a musician.”

While an official line-up announcement is a long way off, organisers have revealed details of how and when people can get their hands on tickets for Glastonbury 2023.

Other big acts rumoured for this year's Glastonbury Festival include Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John.