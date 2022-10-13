Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Ellie Barker speaks to the Cinderella cast

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will return to Bristol for this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.

Comic Andy Ford will join him as Buttons, Daniel Norford as Dandini and Lauren Hampton as Cinderella in the ‘Fairy Godmother of all Pantos’ running at the Bristol Hippodrome between Sunday 4 and Saturday 31 December 2022.

The theatre attracts over 80,000 people each festive season, this year's pantomime, locally supported by Hits Radio, is brought to the city by the world's biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes.

Starring as the Wicked stepmother, Craig is excited to return to Bristol, after playing Miss Hannigan in the 2015 touring production of Annie.

He told ITV: “I love Bristol. I was meant to be here three years ago, but that didn’t work out because of the pandemic and I was moved to Woking.

“I was very upset about that, as much as I love Woking I wanted to come here instead. My poster was up at the theatre, it was all fabulous and then it didn’t end up happening, however, I’m here in Bristol this year and I cannot wait.”

Co-star Lauren Hampton who is playing Cinderella says she is delighted to return to Bristol, her home town, after spending the last year in the West End production of Mamma Mia the Musical.

She said: "My last pantomime I did here was actually Cinderella, I was one of the Juvenile dancers.

"I actually did six or seven pantomimes here when I was younger so coming back as Cinderella herself, what an absolute dream come true."

Also returning to the Bristol Hippodrome is comedian and pantomime veteran Andy Ford.

He said: "I love it here. For panto, Bristol audiences are the best and particularly when I do the local references, which we always put in the show, they love that.

"I'm just so excited to be working with this wonderful cast."

Daniel Norford, playing the part of Dandini added: "I love Bristol, its a beautiful place and to be back at the Hippodrome, the people that work there are so supportive of the actors.

Tickets to see the show can be booked through ATG Tickets