A teenager has been left with a swollen eye and bruised ribs after a 'nasty unprovoked assault' in Sherborne.

The 16-year-old was walking through Pageant Gardens with two friends when the group was approached by two male teenagers. The victim was grabbed by the boys and assaulted.

The incident happened at around 5:50pm last Tuesday (November 1).

One of the offenders is described as around 16 years old, white, approximately five feet seven inches tall and of slim to medium build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured puffa-style jacket with a fur-lined hood.

The other offender is described as also being around 16 years old, white, of medium build and six feet tall. He was wearing a grey hooded top.

Police Constable Matt Robinson, of Sherborne police, said: “This was a nasty unprovoked assault and we have been conducting various enquiries to identify those responsible.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information that might assist our enquiries, to please make contact with us.”

Dorset Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 and quoting number 55220179834.