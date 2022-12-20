A cyclist placed in an induced coma after coming off his bike has no memory of how he came by his injuries.

The incident happened in Shellard Road in Filton around 8am and 9am on Monday 26 September.

Despite suffering serious injuries, the 35-year-old man has now been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery from home.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police say he has no recollection of the incident.

Investigating officer PC Ben Fitzgerald said: “He has no memory of the incident and cannot tell us how he came by these serious injuries.

“Today, we’re issuing a description of him to assist with our appeal for witnesses.

"At the time he suffered the injuries, he was riding a silver road bike and was wearing a black helmet with a white stripe on it, a navy Lycra top, black Lycra leggings and sunglasses.

“During the course of our enquiries, a witness has also reported that another man may have been cycling with him prior to this incident, but we’ve been unable to identify this man. If this was you, please come forward."

Anyone who can help with the appeal is being asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5222240888.