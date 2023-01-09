A man has been arrested after speeding for more than 20 miles while drunk on the wrong side of the M4 near Swindon.

Police spotted the driver at around 3am on Monday 9 January after a member of the public reported a Mercedes A200 AMG speeding against oncoming traffic between junctions 14 and 15.

Officers from Wiltshire Police saw the vehicle travelling west in lane three on the eastbound carriageway at junction 16 – between Swindon and Royal Wootton Bassett.

The force made multiple attempts to stop the driver but he continued despite facing oncoming traffic – he eventually stopped past Leigh Delamere services.

The man, in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving whilst unfit, and dangerous driving.

He has been taken to Gablecross custody where he remains.

Acting inspector, Will Ayres, said: "We are aware multiple members of the public passed this driver and were understandably exceptionally concerned.

"Considering the distance travelled by this vehicle on the wrong side of the carriageway, it is a miracle that nobody was injured or involved in a collision.

"I am pleased that officers were able to bring this to a safe conclusion and a man is currently in custody for questioning."

The force said it urges anyone with dash cam footage to contact it via 101 and quote reference number 54230002646